Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock trade 988,427 common shares, a slope compared to its 10-day trading volume of 629.31k. Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) stock traded at $3.8800, down -0.65 cents or -14.35% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. and the EBITDA is $-28.34M.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) is 629.31k compared to 148.83k over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) has a 50-day moving average of $2.3820 and a 200-day moving average of $3.3220. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER). Approximately 6.00% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) stock is 1.63, indicating its 21.59% to 16.45% more volatile than the overall global market.

ACER is trading 259.26% off its 52 week low at $1.08 and -81.33% off its 52 week high of $20.78. Performance wise, ACER stock has recently shown investors 6.59% a surge in a week, 100.00% a surge in a month and -33.73% a slope in the past quarter. More importantly, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) has shown a return of -3.24% since the 1st of this year.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Key Data:

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $39.767M. ACER insiders hold roughly 24.64% of the shares. On Jun-25-19 Raymond James Downgrade ACER as Outperform → Mkt Perform, On Jun-25-19 William Blair Downgrade ACER as Outperform → Mkt Perform and on Jun-26-19 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated ACER as Buy at $55 → $10.

There are currently 7.50M shares in the float and 10.10M shares outstanding. There are 6.00% shares short in ACERs float. The industry rank for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) is 25 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 10% .

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Key Fundamentals:

ACER last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $0 to $0 showing same trend. Wall Street expects Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.30 and a profit of 19.30% next year. The growth rate on ACER this year is -54.98 compared to an industry 13.90. ACERs next year’s growth rate is -22.90 compared to an industry 12.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.40 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.65. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.25 compared to an industry of 3.04 ACER fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.31 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.35.