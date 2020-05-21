Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P corporation, saw its stock trade 3,876,050 shares, an increase compared to its 10-day trading volume of 4.83M. Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) stock is trading at $5.12, up 0.19 cents or +3.85% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) is $838.88M. Gross Profit is $581.32M and the EBITDA is $573.77M.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) is 4.83M compared to 961.95k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Right now, Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK). Approximately 11.96% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) stock is 1.28, indicating its 8.62% to 8.47% more volatile than the overall market.

CRK is trading 26.42% off its 52 week low at $4.05 and -52.14% off its 52 week high of $10.70. Performance wise, CRK stock has recently shown investors -21.23% a lower amount in a week, -35.19% a lower amount in a month and -24.82% a lower amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) has shown a return of -37.79% since the 1st of this year.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) Key Data:

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $975.283M. CRK insiders hold roughly 90.12% of the shares. On Mar-20-20 MKM Partners Upgrade CRK as Neutral → Buy at $7. On Mar-31-20 Stifel Upgrade CRK as Hold → Buy at $6 → $8 and on May-18-20 CapitalOne Upgrade CRK as Equal Weight → Overweight.

There are currently 19.15M shares in the float and 188.92M shares outstanding. There are 11.96% shares short in CRKs float. The industry rank for Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) is 55 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 22% .

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) Fundamentals Statistics:

CRK last 2 years revenues have increased from $768,689 to $867,687 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.03 and a profit of 64.55% next year. The growth rate on CRK this year is -49.35 compared to an industry -31.60. CRKs next year’s growth rate is 87.18 compared to an industry -4.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 8.24 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.09. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.80 compared to an industry of 0.60 and CRKs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.14 compared to an industry of 1.04. CRK fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.39 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.04.