Ameris Bancorp (ABCB), a Financial Services Banks—Regional corporation, saw its stock trade 354,328 shares, a pullback against to its 10-day trading volume of 579.78k. Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) stock traded at $21.63, up 1.07 cents or +5.20% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) is $708.88M. Gross Profit is $673.92M..

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) is 579.78k compared to 552.08k over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing, Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB). Approximately 2.81% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) stock is 1.59, indicating its 7.24% to 7.90% more volatile than the overall market.

ABCB is trading 26.34% off its 52 week low at $17.12 and -51.83% off its 52 week high of $44.90. Performance wise, ABCB stock has recently shown investors 16.79% a spike in a week, -3.78% a pullback in a month and -47.31% a pullback in the past quarter. More importantly, Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) has shown a return of -49.15% since the beginning of the year.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Key Details:

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.502B. ABCB insiders hold roughly 5.13% of the shares. On Dec-19-18 Sandler O’Neill Upgrade ABCB as Hold → Buy, On Jan-29-19 SunTrust Upgrade ABCB as Hold → Buy and on Jul-12-19 Raymond James Initiated ABCB as Outperform at $45.

There are currently 65.88M shares in the float and 69.25M shares outstanding. There are 2.81% shares short in ABCBs float. The industry rank for Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) is 244 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 4% .

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Fundamentals Statistics:

ABCB last 2 years revenues have increased from $699,197 to $770,068 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.62 and a profit of 11.26% next year. The growth rate on ABCB this year is -35.53 compared to an industry -31.60. ABCBs next year’s growth rate is 4.90 compared to an industry 5.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 35.19 and cash per share (mrq) is 10.79. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.59 compared to an industry of 0.70 and ABCBs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 5.80 compared to an industry of 6.33. ABCB fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.45 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.61.