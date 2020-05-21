Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC), a Healthcare Medical Care Facilities organization, saw its stock trade 892,804 shares, a lower amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 860.59k. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) stock is changing hands at $26.91, up 0.93 cents or +3.58% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) is $3.13B. Gross Profit is $1.27B and the EBITDA is $566.54M.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) is 860.59k compared to 1.21M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Right now, Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC). Approximately 12.08% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) stock is 1.28, indicating its 5.53% to 7.11% more volatile than the overall market.

ACHC is trading 142.65% off its 52 week low at $11.09 and -23.98% off its 52 week high of $35.40. Performance wise, ACHC stock has recently shown investors 10.65% a greater amount in a week, 20.51% a greater amount in a month and -23.20% a lower amount in the past quarter. On the flip side, Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) has shown a return of -18.99% since the start of the year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) Key Figures:

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.393B. ACHC insiders hold roughly 1.55% of the shares. On Jul-31-19 Raymond James Downgrade ACHC as Strong Buy → Outperform at $45. On Dec-11-19 Wells Fargo Downgrade ACHC as Outperform → Market Perform and on Jan-28-20 Stephens Initiated ACHC as Equal-Weight at $36.

There are currently 87.12M shares in the float and 87.77M shares outstanding. There are 12.08% shares short in ACHCs float. The industry rank for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) is 200 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 21% .

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) Fundamentals Statistics:

ACHC last 2 years revenues have decreased from $3,107,462 to $3,054,442 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.42 and a profit of 26.42% next year. The growth rate on ACHC this year is -9.80 compared to an industry -32.80. ACHCs next year’s growth rate is 27.17 compared to an industry 35.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 28.08 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.92. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.93 compared to an industry of 1.18 and ACHCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.48 compared to an industry of 3.43. ACHC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.84 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.38.