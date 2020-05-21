Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A), a Healthcare Diagnostics & Research organization, saw its stock exchange 2,686,871 common shares, a spike against to its 10-day trading volume of 2.52M. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) stock traded at $81.71, down -0.26 cents or -0.32% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) is $5.24B. Gross Profit is $2.81B and the EBITDA is $1.27B.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) is 2.52M compared to 2.57M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) has a 50-day moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.70. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A). Approximately 1.70% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) stock is 1.08, indicating its 2.43% to 2.68% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

A is trading 33.67% off its 52 week low at $61.13 and -9.85% off its 52 week high of $90.64. Performance wise, A stock has recently shown investors 1.93% a spike in a week, 10.79% a spike in a month and -3.12% a reduction in the past quarter. Furthermore, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) has shown a return of -4.22% since the 1st of this year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Key Evaluation:

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $25.302B. A insiders hold roughly 0.37% of the shares. On Jan-07-20 Citigroup Initiated A as Neutral at $85. On Jan-08-20 Wells Fargo Initiated A as Overweight at $100 and on Feb-24-20 Needham Downgrade A as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 308.51M shares in the float and 310.00M shares outstanding. There are 1.70% shares short in As float. The industry rank for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) is 220 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 13% .

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Fundamental Research:

A last 2 years revenues have increased from $5,163,000 to $5,236,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.61 and a profit of 16.21% next year. The growth rate on A this year is -5.14 compared to an industry -21.90. As next year’s growth rate is 19.66 compared to an industry 28.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 15.64 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.96. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 5.24 compared to an industry of 3.70 and As price/cash flow (mrfy) is 20.67 compared to an industry of 15.52. A fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.95 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.58.