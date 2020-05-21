Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), a Communication Services Telecom Services corporation, saw its stock trade 20,432,274 shares, a greater amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 15.23M. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) stock is quoted at $54.26, down -0.12 cents or -0.22% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is $131.35B. Gross Profit is $77.14B and the EBITDA is $48.01B.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is 15.23M compared to 22.21M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has a 50-day moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ). Approximately 0.78% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) stock is 0.45, indicating its 1.79% to 1.84% more volatile than the overall market.

VZ is trading 11.10% off its 52 week low at $48.84 and -12.79% off its 52 week high of $62.22. Performance wise, VZ stock has recently shown investors -1.08% a lower demand in a week, -4.51% a lower demand in a month and -6.59% a lower demand in the past quarter. On the flip side, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has shown a return of -11.63% since the 1st of this year.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Key Evaluation:

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $224.528B. VZ insiders hold roughly 0.03% of the shares. On Feb-03-20 Credit Suisse Downgrade VZ as Outperform → Neutral at $65. On Mar-02-20 Cowen Upgrade VZ as Market Perform → Outperform at $61 and on Mar-16-20 Raymond James Upgrade VZ as Mkt Perform → Outperform.

There are currently 4.14B shares in the float and 4.14B shares outstanding. There are 0.78% shares short in VZs float. The industry rank for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is 33 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 13% .

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Fundamental Data:

VZ last 2 years revenues have decreased from $131,868,000 to $131,350,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.14 and a profit of 2.92% next year. The growth rate on VZ this year is -0.62 compared to an industry 0.00. VZs next year’s growth rate is 3.14 compared to an industry 10.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 14.55 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.70. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.65 compared to an industry of 1.09 and VZs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.14 compared to an industry of 5.18. VZ fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.78 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.17.