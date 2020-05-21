Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), a Industrials Electrical Equipment & Parts business, saw its stock trade 6,934,190 shares, an inflation against to its 10-day trading volume of 10.84M. Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) stock is changing hands at $4.2200, up 0.05 cents or +1.20% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is $249.47M. Gross Profit is $27.97M and the EBITDA is $-47.92M.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is 10.84M compared to 14.78M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. Right now, Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has a 50-day moving average of $4.1091 and a 200-day moving average of $3.8351. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG). Approximately 21.83% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) stock is 1.22, indicating its 5.28% to 5.57% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

PLUG is trading 126.88% off its 52 week low at $1.86 and -30.25% off its 52 week high of $6.05. Performance wise, PLUG stock has recently shown investors 2.68% an inflation in a week, 0.00% an inflation in a month and -23.41% a drop in the past quarter. More importantly, Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has shown a return of 33.54% since the start of the year.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Key Figures:

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.368B. PLUG insiders hold roughly 1.01% of the shares. On Nov-11-19 ROTH Capital Upgrade PLUG as Neutral → Buy at $3 → $6. On Nov-25-19 B. Riley FBR Reiterated PLUG as Buy at $3.50 → $6 and on Mar-06-20 Oppenheimer Reiterated PLUG as Outperform at $3 → $6.

There are currently 321.02M shares in the float and 305.19M shares outstanding. There are 21.83% shares short in PLUGs float. The industry rank for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is 157 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 38% .

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Fundamental Research:

PLUG last 2 years revenues have increased from $230,239 to $249,473 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.09 and a profit of 34.40% next year. The growth rate on PLUG this year is 0.00 compared to an industry -12.60. PLUGs next year’s growth rate is -32.35 compared to an industry 21.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.36 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.23. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 12.35 compared to an industry of 1.91 PLUG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.34 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.09.