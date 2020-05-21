AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB), a Financial Services Asset Management corporation, saw its stock exchange 313,099 shares, a pullback against to its 10-day trading volume of 414.27k. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) stock is trading at $23.69, up 0.81 cents or +3.54% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is $283.57M. Gross Profit is $266.29M..

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is 414.27k compared to 746.17k over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. Currently, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB). Approximately 1.73% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) stock is 1.52, indicating its 5.99% to 5.24% more volatile than the overall global market.

AB is trading 78.93% off its 52 week low at $13.24 and -34.30% off its 52 week high of $36.06. Performance wise, AB stock has recently shown investors 12.01% a pop in a week, 22.37% a pop in a month and -33.86% a pullback in the past quarter. Furthermore, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) has shown a return of -21.71% since the start of the year.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Key Statistics:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.314B. AB insiders hold roughly 6.59% of the shares. On Oct-26-17 Citigroup Upgrade AB as Neutral → Buy, On Jun-12-19 Goldman Upgrade AB as Neutral → Buy at $31.50 → $35 and on Mar-23-20 BofA/Merrill Downgrade AB as Buy → Neutral.

There are currently 91.45M shares in the float and 98.31M shares outstanding. There are 1.73% shares short in ABs float. The industry rank for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is 141 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 44% .

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Fundamentals Statistics:

AB last 2 years revenues have increased from $266,292 to $283,568 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.57 and a profit of 6.94% next year. The growth rate on AB this year is -7.14 compared to an industry -14.30. ABs next year’s growth rate is 5.98 compared to an industry 7.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 15.41 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.00. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.48 compared to an industry of 1.16 and ABs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 9.28 compared to an industry of 7.47. AB fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.34 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.55.