Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI), a Financial Services Banks—Regional organization, saw its stock trade 102,045 shares, a cutback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 107.53k. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) stock is changing hands at $10.94, up 0.44 cents or +4.19% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) is $82.26M. Gross Profit is $88.88M..

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) is 107.53k compared to 89.26k over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Right now, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI). Approximately 1.20% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) stock is 1.23, indicating its 6.90% to 6.70% more volatile than the overall global market.

ACBI is trading 23.06% off its 52 week low at $8.89 and -45.87% off its 52 week high of $20.21. Performance wise, ACBI stock has recently shown investors 10.95% a rise in a week, 0.74% a rise in a month and -45.20% a cutback in the past quarter. Furthermore, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) has shown a return of -40.38% since the start of the year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) Key Evaluation:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $234.783M. ACBI insiders hold roughly 3.00% of the shares. On Nov-19-18 Sandler O’Neill Upgrade ACBI as Hold → Buy, On Apr-29-19 Raymond James Downgrade ACBI as Outperform → Mkt Perform and on Sep-06-19 Keefe Bruyette Downgrade ACBI as Outperform → Mkt Perform at $20 → $18.

There are currently 20.82M shares in the float and 21.69M shares outstanding. There are 1.20% shares short in ACBIs float. The industry rank for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) is 223 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 12% .

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) Fundamental Figures:

ACBI last 2 years revenues have increased from $91,589 to $92,231 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.19 and a profit of 24.01% next year. The growth rate on ACBI this year is -40.83 compared to an industry -25.40. ACBIs next year’s growth rate is 30.99 compared to an industry 8.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 15.32 and cash per share (mrq) is 8.02. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.68 compared to an industry of 0.74 and ACBIs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.59 compared to an industry of 6.82. ACBI fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.71 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.16.