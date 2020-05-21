ACNB Corporation (ACNB), a Financial Services Banks—Regional corporation, saw its stock exchange 26,739 shares, a slope when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 27.37k. ACNB Corporation (ACNB) stock traded at $24.44, up 2.2 cents or +9.89% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for ACNB Corporation (ACNB) is $79.64M. Gross Profit is $76.99M..

ACNB Corporation (ACNB) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of ACNB Corporation (ACNB) is 27.37k compared to 29.84k over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Right now, ACNB Corporation (ACNB) has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of ACNB Corporation (ACNB). Approximately 0.47% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of ACNB Corporation (ACNB) stock is 0.16, indicating its 7.20% to 8.40% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

ACNB is trading 21.90% off its 52 week low at $20.05 and -38.24% off its 52 week high of $39.57. Performance wise, ACNB stock has recently shown investors 7.86% a rise in a week, 2.69% a rise in a month and -30.65% a slope in the past quarter. More importantly, ACNB Corporation (ACNB) has shown a return of -35.38% since the first of the year.

ACNB Corporation (ACNB) Key Details:

ACNB Corporation (ACNB) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $211.893M. ACNB insiders hold roughly 3.36% of the shares.

There are currently 8.38M shares in the float and 8.48M shares outstanding. There are 0.47% shares short in ACNBs float. The industry rank for ACNB Corporation (ACNB) is 216 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 15% .

ACNB Corporation (ACNB) Fundamentals Statistics:

ACNB last 2 years revenues have increased from $77,587 to $80,603 showing an uptrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 29.13 and cash per share (mrq) is 14.82.