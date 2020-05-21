IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information organization, saw its stock trade 4,543,820 common shares, decrease against to its 10-day trading volume of 15.34M. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) stock is trading at $0.5599, down -0.0101 cents or -1.77% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) is $18.96M. Gross Profit is $10.43M and the EBITDA is $-5.16M.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) is 15.34M compared to 6.54M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. Currently, IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) has a 50-day moving average of $0.3120 and a 200-day moving average of $0.2710. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA). Approximately 0.46% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) stock is 1.42, indicating its 25.58% to 25.85% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

IZEA is trading 699.86% off its 52 week low at $0.07 and -41.00% off its 52 week high of $0.95. Performance wise, IZEA stock has recently shown investors -11.41% decrease in a week, 204.13% a surge in a month and 89.80% a surge in the past quarter. On the flip side, IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) has shown a return of 136.64% since the beginning of the year.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) Key Statistics:

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $19.654M. IZEA insiders hold roughly 12.28% of the shares. On Jun-03-16 ROTH Capital Initiated IZEA as Buy and on May-15-20 Craig Hallum Downgrade IZEA as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 30.77M shares in the float and 34.68M shares outstanding. There are 0.46% shares short in IZEAs float. The industry rank for IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) is 29 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 11% .

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) Fundamental Evaluation:

IZEA last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $18,956 to $18,956 showing same trend. Wall Street expects IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.08 and a profit of 88.00% next year. The growth rate on IZEA this year is -72.41 compared to an industry 2.20. IZEAs next year’s growth rate is -187.50 compared to an industry 20.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.22 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.14. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.59 compared to an industry of 5.75 IZEA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.08