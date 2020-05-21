Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), a Basic Materials Copper corporation, saw its stock exchange 25,237,792 common shares, a spike when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 24.03M. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) stock traded at $9.12, down -0.02 cents or -0.22% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is $13.41B. Gross Profit is $2.71B and the EBITDA is $1.56B.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is 24.03M compared to 30.24M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX). Approximately 3.71% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) stock is 2.26, indicating its 4.75% to 4.80% more volatile than the overall market.

FCX is trading 89.21% off its 52 week low at $4.82 and -33.11% off its 52 week high of $13.64. Performance wise, FCX stock has recently shown investors 8.57% a spike in a week, 23.08% a spike in a month and -24.50% a cutback in the past quarter. On the flip side, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has shown a return of -30.49% since the 1st of this year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Key Figures:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $13.242B. FCX insiders hold roughly 0.70% of the shares. On Apr-07-20 Credit Suisse Upgrade FCX as Underperform → Neutral at $10 → $8. On Apr-16-20 Barclays Upgrade FCX as Equal Weight → Overweight at $10 and on Apr-27-20 Scotiabank Upgrade FCX as Sector Perform → Sector Outperform at $12.50.

There are currently 1.44B shares in the float and 1.45B shares outstanding. There are 3.71% shares short in FCXs float. The industry rank for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is 81 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 32% .

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Fundamental Figures:

FCX last 2 years revenues have decreased from $14,402,000 to $13,408,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.11 and a profit of 1030.00% next year. The growth rate on FCX this year is -1,050.00 compared to an industry 10.30. FCXs next year’s growth rate is -615.79 compared to an industry 25.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 6.10 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.10. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.78 compared to an industry of 0.74 and FCXs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 9.14 compared to an industry of 5.61. FCX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.19 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.15.