Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE), a Industrials Airlines organization, saw its stock exchange 18,350,526 shares, a spike compared to its 10-day trading volume of 21.31M. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) stock is quoted at $9.75, up 0.06 cents or +0.62% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is $3.75B. Gross Profit is $1.33B and the EBITDA is $542M.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is 21.31M compared to 8.8M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Currently, Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE). Approximately 10.42% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) stock is 1.43, indicating its 11.46% to 10.73% more volatile than the overall market.

SAVE is trading 39.09% off its 52 week low at $7.01 and -82.34% off its 52 week high of $55.21. Performance wise, SAVE stock has recently shown investors 18.90% a spike in a week, -23.53% a cutback in a month and -76.36% a cutback in the past quarter. More importantly, Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) has shown a return of -75.81% since the 1st of this year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) Key Evaluation:

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $864.484M. SAVE insiders hold roughly 0.76% of the shares. On Apr-29-20 Cowen Reiterated SAVE as Outperform at $21 → $19. On May-13-20 Raymond James Downgrade SAVE as Outperform → Mkt Perform and on May-18-20 Evercore ISI Upgrade SAVE as In-line → Outperform at $12.

There are currently 88.14M shares in the float and 68.52M shares outstanding. There are 10.42% shares short in SAVEs float. The industry rank for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is 138 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 46% .

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) Fundamentals Statistics:

SAVE last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $3,830,536 to $3,830,536 showing same trend. Wall Street expects Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -2.85 and a profit of 142.90% next year. The growth rate on SAVE this year is -217.09 compared to an industry -44.90. SAVEs next year’s growth rate is -123.15 compared to an industry 37.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 32.61 and cash per share (mrq) is 9.74. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.30 compared to an industry of 0.56 and SAVEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.14 compared to an industry of 1.76. SAVE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -5.96 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -2.82.