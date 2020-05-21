ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock exchange 1,507,202 common shares, a higher demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.24M. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) stock traded at $2.7600, up 0.14 cents or +5.34% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) is $36.02M. Gross Profit is $-10.16M and the EBITDA is $-41.74M.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) is 2.24M compared to 2.89M over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) has a 50-day moving average of $2.8036 and a 200-day moving average of $3.5440. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA). Approximately 13.81% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) stock is 2.06, indicating its 8.63% to 9.57% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

ADMA is trading 90.34% off its 52 week low at $1.45 and -49.68% off its 52 week high of $5.48. Performance wise, ADMA stock has recently shown investors 10.84% a higher demand in a week, 3.37% a higher demand in a month and -29.77% a slope in the past quarter. Furthermore, ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) has shown a return of -31.00% since the first of the year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) Key Statistics:

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $238.313M. ADMA insiders hold roughly 7.35% of the shares. On Feb-07-19 H.C. Wainwright Resumed ADMA as Buy at $10. On Apr-15-19 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated ADMA as Buy at $10 → $13 and on Jun-04-19 Jefferies Initiated ADMA as Buy at $8.

There are currently 63.44M shares in the float and 73.78M shares outstanding. There are 13.81% shares short in ADMAs float. The industry rank for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) is 16 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 6% .

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) Fundamental Figures:

ADMA last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $29,349 to $29,349 showing same trend. Wall Street expects ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.15 and a profit of 57.40% next year. The growth rate on ADMA this year is -19.10 compared to an industry 8.70. ADMAs next year’s growth rate is -61.11 compared to an industry 6.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.31 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.23. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.35 compared to an industry of 4.04 ADMA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.72 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.19.