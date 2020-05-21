Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock exchange 33,727 shares, a pullback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 29.31k. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) stock is trading at $1.5400, up 0.04 cents or +2.67% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. and the EBITDA is $-8.24M.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) is 29.31k compared to 85.97k over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. At the time of writing, Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) has a 50-day moving average of $1.3620 and a 200-day moving average of $1.6442. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL). Approximately 0.06% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) stock is indicating its 7.62% to 8.09% more volatile than the overall global market.

ADIL is trading 54.00% off its 52 week low at $1.00 and -51.42% off its 52 week high of $3.17. Performance wise, ADIL stock has recently shown investors 14.07% a pop in a week, 7.69% a pop in a month and -6.68% a pullback in the past quarter. Furthermore, Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) has shown a return of -36.10% since the beginning of the year.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) Key Statistics:

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $16.37M. ADIL insiders hold roughly 31.74% of the shares. On Oct-11-18 Dawson James Initiated ADIL as Buy and on Oct-30-18 Maxim Group Initiated ADIL as Buy at $5.

There are currently 7.15M shares in the float and 10.50M shares outstanding. There are 0.06% shares short in ADILs float. The industry rank for Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) is 16 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 6% .

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) Fundamental Evaluation:

ADIL last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $0 to $0 showing same trend. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.53 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.48.