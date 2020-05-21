Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock trade 214,898 shares, decrease against to its 10-day trading volume of 231.97k. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) stock is changing hands at $1.2800, up 0.0 cents or 0.00% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) is $4.37M. Gross Profit is $-63.61M and the EBITDA is $-77.7M.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) is 231.97k compared to 373.1k over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. Currently, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) has a 50-day moving average of $1.2246 and a 200-day moving average of $1.4489. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS). Approximately 5.59% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) stock is 1.11, indicating its 9.44% to 9.62% more volatile than the overall market.

ACRS is trading 82.86% off its 52 week low at $0.70 and -77.18% off its 52 week high of $5.61. Performance wise, ACRS stock has recently shown investors -2.29% decrease in a week, 16.36% a pop in a month and -4.48% decrease in the past quarter. More importantly, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) has shown a return of -32.28% since the 1st of this year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) Key Research:

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $53.589M. ACRS insiders hold roughly 10.01% of the shares. On Jun-27-19 SVB Leerink Downgrade ACRS as Outperform → Mkt Perform, On Sep-06-19 JMP Securities Downgrade ACRS as Mkt Outperform → Mkt Perform and on Oct-22-19 SVB Leerink Upgrade ACRS as Mkt Perform → Outperform.

There are currently 37.68M shares in the float and 41.62M shares outstanding. There are 5.59% shares short in ACRSs float. The industry rank for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) is 25 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 10% .

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) Fundamental Data:

ACRS last 2 years revenues have increased from $4,227 to $4,371 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.37 and a profit of 13.70% next year. The growth rate on ACRS this year is -63.33 compared to an industry 13.90. ACRSs next year’s growth rate is -5.59 compared to an industry 12.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.40 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.87. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.92 compared to an industry of 3.04 ACRS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.43 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.34.