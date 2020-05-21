Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic organization, saw its stock trade 1,326,558 shares, a cutback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.95M. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) stock is trading at $0.4685, down -0.0058 cents or -1.22% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is $22.11M. Gross Profit is $6.31M and the EBITDA is $-26.41M.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is 2.95M compared to 1.39M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. At the time of writing, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has a 50-day moving average of $0.4277 and a 200-day moving average of $0.5964. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP). Approximately 2.52% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) stock is 1.98, indicating its 10.13% to 12.50% more volatile than the overall market.

ADMP is trading 73.52% off its 52 week low at $0.27 and -75.08% off its 52 week high of $1.88. Performance wise, ADMP stock has recently shown investors -18.42% a cutback in a week, 41.54% an inflation in a month and -32.12% a cutback in the past quarter. On the flip side, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has shown a return of -33.11% since the start of the year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Key Statistics:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $34.544M. ADMP insiders hold roughly 1.12% of the shares. On Nov-26-19 Raymond James Downgrade ADMP as Outperform → Mkt Perform, On Feb-27-20 Dawson James Downgrade ADMP as Buy → Neutral and on May-13-20 Maxim Group Upgrade ADMP as Hold → Buy at $1.50.

There are currently 72.91M shares in the float and 61.82M shares outstanding. There are 2.52% shares short in ADMPs float. The industry rank for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is 25 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 10% .

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Fundamental Data:

ADMP last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $22,114 to $22,114 showing same trend. Wall Street expects Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.06 and a profit of 50.00% next year. The growth rate on ADMP this year is -78.18 compared to an industry 13.90. ADMPs next year’s growth rate is -50.00 compared to an industry 12.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.58 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.11. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.81 compared to an industry of 3.04 ADMP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.12 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.04.