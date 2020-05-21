Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), a Industrials Aerospace & Defense corporation, saw its stock exchange 9,885,587 common shares, a higher demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 15.5M. Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) stock is trading at $57.80, down -0.14 cents or -0.24% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is $76.89B. Gross Profit is $20.21B and the EBITDA is $13.84B.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is 15.5M compared to 16.37M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. Right now, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.03. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX). Approximately 1.20% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) stock is 1.45, indicating its 4.26% to 3.72% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

RTX is trading 41.98% off its 52 week low at $40.71 and -38.15% off its 52 week high of $93.45. Performance wise, RTX stock has recently shown investors 6.84% a higher demand in a week, -7.74% a lower demand in a month and -34.63% a lower demand in the past quarter. More importantly, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) has shown a return of -34.56% since the start of the year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Key Data:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $87.576B. RTX insiders hold roughly 0.11% of the shares. On Apr-08-20 Vertical Research Initiated RTX as Hold at $58. On Apr-15-20 JP Morgan Downgrade RTX as Overweight → Neutral and on Apr-15-20 Goldman Resumed RTX as Buy at $76.

There are currently 1.51B shares in the float and 858.40M shares outstanding. There are 1.20% shares short in RTXs float. The industry rank for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is 205 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 19% .

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Fundamental Evaluation:

RTX last 2 years revenues have decreased from $77,046,000 to $76,891,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.30 and a profit of 31.07% next year. The growth rate on RTX this year is -57.51 compared to an industry -12.00. RTXs next year’s growth rate is 10.54 compared to an industry 6.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 45.91 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.17. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.20 compared to an industry of 1.67 and RTXs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.58 compared to an industry of 5.62. RTX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.51 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.39.