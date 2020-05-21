Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY), a Real Estate REIT—Mortgage corporation, saw its stock trade 21,324,296 common shares, a greater amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 19.56M. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) stock is changing hands at $6.43, up 0.2 cents or +3.21% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) is $-3.47B. Gross Profit is $-453.03M..

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) is 19.56M compared to 25.16M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY). Approximately 1.51% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) stock is 1.15, indicating its 4.98% to 4.90% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

NLY is trading 83.19% off its 52 week low at $3.51 and -38.76% off its 52 week high of $10.50. Performance wise, NLY stock has recently shown investors 13.81% a greater amount in a week, 4.72% a greater amount in a month and -38.76% decrease in the past quarter. More importantly, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) has shown a return of -31.74% since the start of the year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) Key Statistics:

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $9.198B. NLY insiders hold roughly 0.33% of the shares. On Dec-19-19 Wells Fargo Initiated NLY as Equal Weight at $9. On Apr-08-20 BofA/Merrill Upgrade NLY as Neutral → Buy and on Apr-30-20 JMP Securities Upgrade NLY as Mkt Perform → Mkt Outperform at $7.50.

There are currently 1.43B shares in the float and 1.43B shares outstanding. There are 1.51% shares short in NLYs float. The industry rank for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) is 199 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 22% .

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) Fundamental Research:

NLY last 2 years revenues have increased from $-1,992,136 to $-4,709,266 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.22 and a profit of 2.76% next year. The growth rate on NLY this year is -19.00 compared to an industry -29.60. NLYs next year’s growth rate is 6.17 compared to an industry 13.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 7.49 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.93. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.83 compared to an industry of 0.54 and NLYs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.95 compared to an industry of 3.42. NLY fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.81 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.21.