Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock trade 701,650 common shares, a rise compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.65M. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) stock is trading at $3.2000, up 0.14 cents or +4.58% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Gross Profit is $-48.57M and the EBITDA is $-65.11M.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) is 1.65M compared to 1.44M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. Currently, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) has a 50-day moving average of $2.5274 and a 200-day moving average of $2.7667. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO). Approximately 6.06% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) stock is 1.41, indicating its 8.37% to 9.60% more volatile than the overall market.

ABEO is trading 137.04% off its 52 week low at $1.35 and -57.33% off its 52 week high of $7.50. Performance wise, ABEO stock has recently shown investors -2.14% a lower demand in a week, 35.02% a rise in a month and -20.40% a lower demand in the past quarter. On the flip side, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) has shown a return of -2.14% since the 1st of this year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Key Data:

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $267.833M. ABEO insiders hold roughly 17.82% of the shares. On Aug-15-19 Maxim Group Downgrade ABEO as Buy → Hold, On Dec-10-19 Cantor Fitzgerald Resumed ABEO as Neutral at $2 → $4 and on Feb-10-20 SVB Leerink Initiated ABEO as Outperform at $6.

There are currently 67.28M shares in the float and 92.64M shares outstanding. There are 6.06% shares short in ABEOs float. The industry rank for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) is 16 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 6% .

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Fundamental Evaluation:

ABEO last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $0 to $0 showing same trend. Wall Street expects Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.18 and a profit of 11.60% next year. The growth rate on ABEO this year is -30.46 compared to an industry 8.70. ABEOs next year’s growth rate is -26.67 compared to an industry 6.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.43 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.32. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.93 compared to an industry of 4.04 ABEO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.05 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.17.