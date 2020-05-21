AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic business, saw its stock trade 1,190,602 shares, a surge compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.18M. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) stock is trading at $1.4400, up 0.03 cents or +2.13% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) is $2.29M. Gross Profit is $-9.18M and the EBITDA is $-52.54M.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) is 1.18M compared to 1.14M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. Right now, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) has a 50-day moving average of $1.3957 and a 200-day moving average of $1.6262. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX). Approximately 14.08% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) stock is 1.85, indicating its 7.40% to 7.93% more volatile than the overall market.

ACRX is trading 105.30% off its 52 week low at $0.70 and -52.32% off its 52 week high of $3.02. Performance wise, ACRX stock has recently shown investors -6.49% decrease in a week, 0.70% a surge in a month and -10.56% decrease in the past quarter. Furthermore, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) has shown a return of -31.75% since the first of the year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) Key Details:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $116.3M. ACRX insiders hold roughly 1.87% of the shares. On Jul-10-19 Credit Suisse Resumed ACRX as Outperform, On Aug-05-19 Credit Suisse Resumed ACRX as Outperform and on Nov-11-19 Credit Suisse Downgrade ACRX as Outperform → Neutral at $7 → $2.

There are currently 79.26M shares in the float and 80.06M shares outstanding. There are 14.08% shares short in ACRXs float. The industry rank for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) is 25 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 10% .

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) Fundamental Details:

ACRX last 2 years revenues have increased from $2,289 to $2,410 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.14 and a profit of 44.20% next year. The growth rate on ACRX this year is -20.90 compared to an industry 13.90. ACRXs next year’s growth rate is -79.25 compared to an industry 12.60. The book value per share (mrq) is -0.69 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.63. ACRX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.53 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.16.