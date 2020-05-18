Newmont Corporation (NEM), a Basic Materials Gold organization, saw its stock trade 7,419,321 common shares, an increase against to its 10-day trading volume of 6.74M. Newmont Corporation (NEM) stock traded at $67.90, up 1.26 cents or +1.89% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Newmont Corporation (NEM) is $10.52B. Gross Profit is $4.38B and the EBITDA is $4.2B.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Newmont Corporation (NEM) is 6.74M compared to 10.11M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Currently, Newmont Corporation (NEM) has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Newmont Corporation (NEM). Approximately 1.81% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Newmont Corporation (NEM) stock is 0.38, indicating its 3.64% to 3.91% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, NEM’s short term support levels are around $65.61, $63.50 and $62.11 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, NEM has short term rating of Neutral (0.12), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.54) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.42) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.36). NEM is trading 124.76% off its 52 week low at $30.21 and -0.83% off its 52 week high of $68.47. Performance wise, NEM stock has recently shown investors 5.19% an increase in a week, 13.36% an increase in a month and 54.07% an increase in the past quarter. Furthermore, Newmont Corporation (NEM) has shown a return of 56.27% since the start of the year.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Key Evaluation:

Newmont Corporation (NEM) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $54.496B. NEM insiders hold roughly 0.38% of the shares. On Feb-24-20 CIBC Upgrade NEM as Neutral → Sector Outperform, On Apr-09-20 JP Morgan Initiated NEM as Overweight at $61 and on Apr-16-20 Barclays Downgrade NEM as Overweight → Equal Weight at $58.

There are currently 799.53M shares in the float and 807.00M shares outstanding. There are 1.81% shares short in NEMs float. The industry rank for Newmont Corporation (NEM) is 23 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 9% .

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Fundamental Data:

NEM last 2 years revenues have decreased from $9,740,000 to $10,518,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Newmont Corporation (NEM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.37 and a profit of 39.80% next year. The growth rate on NEM this year is 85.61 compared to an industry -0.50. NEMs next year’s growth rate is 53.06 compared to an industry 16.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 27.02 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.81. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.40 compared to an industry of 1.09 and NEMs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 18.72 compared to an industry of 3.16. NEM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.45 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.36.