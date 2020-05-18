Alcoa Corporation (AA), a Basic Materials Aluminum business, saw its stock exchange 6,718,477 shares, a cutback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 8.77M. Alcoa Corporation (AA) stock traded at $6.66, down -0.15 cents or -2.20% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Alcoa Corporation (AA) is $10.09B. Gross Profit is $1.92B and the EBITDA is $1.31B.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Alcoa Corporation (AA) is 8.77M compared to 9.33M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Right now, Alcoa Corporation (AA) has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Alcoa Corporation (AA). Approximately 6.28% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Alcoa Corporation (AA) stock is 2.27, indicating its 6.94% to 7.37% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, AA’s short term support level is around $5.80 on the downside. AAs short term resistance levels are $21.86, $20.75 and $19.79 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AA has short term rating of Neutral (-0.17), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.38) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.21) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.25). AA is trading 29.07% off its 52 week low at $5.16 and -73.61% off its 52 week high of $25.24. Performance wise, AA stock has recently shown investors -17.47% a cutback in a week, -4.31% a cutback in a month and -57.50% a cutback in the past quarter. More importantly, Alcoa Corporation (AA) has shown a return of -69.04% since the start of the year.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Key Details:

Alcoa Corporation (AA) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.238B. AA insiders hold roughly 0.38% of the shares. On Jan-17-20 Deutsche Bank Upgrade AA as Hold → Buy at $21.50 → $20.50. On Mar-04-20 BofA/Merrill Upgrade AA as Underperform → Neutral at $20 → $15 and on Mar-24-20 B. Riley FBR Downgrade AA as Buy → Neutral at $21 → $7.

There are currently 185.24M shares in the float and 186.00M shares outstanding. There are 6.28% shares short in AAs float. The industry rank for Alcoa Corporation (AA) is 205 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 19% .

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Fundamental Evaluation:

AA last 2 years revenues have decreased from $10,433,000 to $10,095,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Alcoa Corporation (AA) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.41 and a profit of 80.80% next year. The growth rate on AA this year is 9.09 compared to an industry -20.40. AAs next year’s growth rate is -68.52 compared to an industry 24.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 22.98 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.36. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.21 compared to an industry of 0.91 and AAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.34 compared to an industry of 5.74. AA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.08 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.50.