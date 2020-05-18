Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS), a Financial Services Asset Management corporation, saw its stock trade 592,007 common shares, a spike when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 315.78k. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) stock is changing hands at $59.50, down -0.42 cents or -0.70% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) is $422.43M. Gross Profit is $212.16M and the EBITDA is $157.46M.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) is 315.78k compared to 226.01k over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Currently, Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS). Approximately 4.75% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) stock is 1.34, indicating its 5.59% to 5.13% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, CNS’s short term support levels are around $56.14, $51.87 and $45.63 on the downside. CNSs short term resistance levels are $78.11, $73.89 and $71.09 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CNS has short term rating of Bullish (0.37), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.38) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.43) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.39). CNS is trading 77.51% off its 52 week low at $33.52 and -23.94% off its 52 week high of $78.23. Performance wise, CNS stock has recently shown investors -6.89% decrease in a week, 26.68% a spike in a month and -19.92% decrease in the past quarter. More importantly, Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) has shown a return of -5.19% since the first of the year.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) Key Research:

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.842B. CNS insiders hold roughly 90.51% of the shares. On Feb-21-19 Keefe Bruyette Downgrade CNS as Mkt Perform → Underperform at $36. On Apr-22-19 Gabelli & Co Downgrade CNS as Buy → Hold and on Apr-24-20 BofA/Merrill Upgrade CNS as Underperform → Neutral at $54.

There are currently 23.67M shares in the float and 47.65M shares outstanding. There are 4.75% shares short in CNSs float. The industry rank for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) is 203 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 20% .

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) Fundamental Data:

CNS last 2 years revenues have increased from $410,830 to $422,434 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.50 and a profit of 12.03% next year. The growth rate on CNS this year is -18.29 compared to an industry -14.00. CNSs next year’s growth rate is 2.86 compared to an industry 7.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 4.10 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.89. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 14.54 compared to an industry of 1.36 and CNSs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 18.53 compared to an industry of 7.58. CNS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.10 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.49.