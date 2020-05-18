The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), a Financial Services Capital Markets organization, saw its stock exchange 6,780,931 shares, a reduction compared to its 10-day trading volume of 9.47M. The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) stock is trading at $32.56, down -0.84 cents or -2.51% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is $10.62B. Gross Profit is $10.47B..

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is 9.47M compared to 14.99M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. Right now, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). Approximately 6.45% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) stock is 1.30, indicating its 3.96% to 3.47% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, SCHW’s short term support level is around $28.46 on the downside. SCHWs short term resistance levels are $51.15, $49.96 and $48.74 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SCHW has short term rating of Bearish (-0.38), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.46) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.06) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.30). SCHW is trading 16.29% off its 52 week low at $28.00 and -36.95% off its 52 week high of $51.65. Performance wise, SCHW stock has recently shown investors -10.82% a reduction in a week, -5.90% a reduction in a month and -31.06% a reduction in the past quarter. More importantly, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) has shown a return of -31.54% since the beginning of the year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Key Details:

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $41.918B. SCHW insiders hold roughly 10.45% of the shares. On Mar-25-20 Citigroup Upgrade SCHW as Neutral → Buy at $40 → $37. On Apr-08-20 Keefe Bruyette Downgrade SCHW as Outperform → Mkt Perform at $36.50 and on Apr-15-20 Citigroup Downgrade SCHW as Buy → Neutral at $37.50.

There are currently 1.15B shares in the float and 1.29B shares outstanding. There are 6.45% shares short in SCHWs float. The industry rank for The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is 192 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 24% .

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Fundamentals Statistics:

SCHW last 2 years revenues have decreased from $10,721,000 to $10,615,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.51 and a loss of -9.62% next year. The growth rate on SCHW this year is -23.53 compared to an industry -26.00. SCHWs next year’s growth rate is -14.42 compared to an industry 7.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 18.24 and cash per share (mrq) is 51.84. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.79 compared to an industry of 1.37 and SCHWs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 9.15 compared to an industry of 8.07. SCHW fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.08 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.50.