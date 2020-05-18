StoneCo Ltd. (STNE), a Technology Software—Application business, saw its stock trade 3,313,173 common shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 4.63M. StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) stock is changing hands at $21.88, down -0.22 cents or -1.00% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Gross Profit is $674.88M..

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is 4.63M compared to 3.79M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Right now, StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE). Approximately 10.13% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) stock is indicating its 9.86% to 7.35% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, STNE’s short term support levels are around $21.21, $19.89 and $17.82 on the downside. STNEs short term resistance levels are $44.75, $43.00 and $40.38 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, STNE has short term rating of Neutral (-0.12), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.42) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.09) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.21). STNE is trading 23.48% off its 52 week low at $17.72 and -53.14% off its 52 week high of $46.69. Performance wise, STNE stock has recently shown investors -22.14% a lower demand in a week, -4.62% a lower demand in a month and -47.68% a lower demand in the past quarter. Furthermore, StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has shown a return of -45.15% since the first of the year.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Key Research:

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $6.062B. STNE insiders hold roughly 14.26% of the shares. On Nov-14-19 Evercore ISI Initiated STNE as In-line, On Feb-27-20 JP Morgan Upgrade STNE as Neutral → Overweight at $48 and on Mar-27-20 HSBC Securities Upgrade STNE as Reduce → Hold.

There are currently 151.21M shares in the float and 277.37M shares outstanding. There are 10.13% shares short in STNEs float. The industry rank for StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is 30 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 12% .

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Fundamental Research:

STNE last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $2,389,601 to $2,389,601 showing same trend. Wall Street expects StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.13 and a profit of 50.40% next year. The growth rate on STNE this year is -10.00 compared to an industry 2.80. STNEs next year’s growth rate is 36.51 compared to an industry 21.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.71 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.40. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.01 compared to an industry of 5.48 and STNEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 25.65 compared to an industry of 23.88. STNE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.63 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.15.