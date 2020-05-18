Centene Corporation (CNC), a Healthcare Healthcare Plans organization, saw its stock trade 3,614,859 shares, a spike when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.3M. Centene Corporation (CNC) stock is trading at $68.70, up 2.86 cents or +4.34% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Centene Corporation (CNC) is $78.1B. Gross Profit is $11.93B and the EBITDA is $3.17B.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Centene Corporation (CNC) is 3.3M compared to 5.84M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Centene Corporation (CNC) has a 50-day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Centene Corporation (CNC). Approximately 1.64% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Centene Corporation (CNC) stock is 0.73, indicating its 4.24% to 4.01% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, CNC’s short term support levels are around $68.33, $66.62 and $63.73 on the downside. CNCs short term resistance levels are $74.49 and $71.16 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CNC has short term rating of Neutral (0.21), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.42) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.58) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.40). CNC is trading 65.05% off its 52 week low at $41.62 and -8.03% off its 52 week high of $74.70. Performance wise, CNC stock has recently shown investors 4.28% a spike in a week, -5.70% a reduction in a month and 5.79% a spike in the past quarter. Furthermore, Centene Corporation (CNC) has shown a return of 9.27% since the 1st of this year.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Key Data:

Centene Corporation (CNC) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $39.786B. CNC insiders hold roughly 1.90% of the shares. On Jan-28-20 Bernstein Reiterated CNC as Outperform at $84 → $103. On Feb-03-20 Evercore ISI Resumed CNC as Outperform at $90 and on Feb-05-20 JP Morgan Upgrade CNC as Neutral → Overweight at $88.

There are currently 555.02M shares in the float and 544.44M shares outstanding. There are 1.64% shares short in CNCs float. The industry rank for Centene Corporation (CNC) is 66 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 26% .

Centene Corporation (CNC) Key Fundamentals:

CNC last 2 years revenues have increased from $74,639,000 to $82,220,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Centene Corporation (CNC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.72 and a profit of 22.06% next year. The growth rate on CNC this year is 7.24 compared to an industry 3.60. CNCs next year’s growth rate is 20.89 compared to an industry 19.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 43.25 and cash per share (mrq) is 19.27. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.68 compared to an industry of 2.15 and CNCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 10.29 compared to an industry of 11.23. CNC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.74 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.84.