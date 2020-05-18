Schlumberger Limited (SLB), a Energy Oil & Gas Equipment & Services corporation, saw its stock trade 10,347,827 common shares, a higher demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 13.79M. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) stock is quoted at $15.95, down -0.15 cents or -0.93% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is $32.49B. Gross Profit is $4.2B and the EBITDA is $6.34B.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is 13.79M compared to 22.67M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Schlumberger Limited (SLB). Approximately 1.94% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Schlumberger Limited (SLB) stock is 2.10, indicating its 6.29% to 7.29% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, SLB’s short term support levels are around $14.05 and $12.32 on the downside. SLBs short term resistance levels are $41.00, $37.30 and $34.37 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SLB has short term rating of Neutral (-0.06), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.33) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.17) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.19). SLB is trading 34.37% off its 52 week low at $11.87 and -61.47% off its 52 week high of $41.40. Performance wise, SLB stock has recently shown investors -11.63% a reduction in a week, 13.52% a higher demand in a month and -53.66% a reduction in the past quarter. Furthermore, Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has shown a return of -60.32% since the beginning of the year.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Key Statistics:

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $22.136B. SLB insiders hold roughly 0.17% of the shares. On Apr-20-20 Cowen Reiterated SLB as Market Perform at $19 → $17. On Apr-21-20 DZ Bank Downgrade SLB as Hold → Sell at $7 and on Apr-30-20 HSBC Securities Downgrade SLB as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 1.39B shares in the float and 1.39B shares outstanding. There are 1.94% shares short in SLBs float. The industry rank for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is 81 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 32% .

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Fundamental Figures:

SLB last 2 years revenues have decreased from $32,917,000 to $32,493,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Schlumberger Limited (SLB) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.00 and a loss of -96.13% next year. The growth rate on SLB this year is -89.80 compared to an industry -33.80. SLBs next year’s growth rate is -100.00 compared to an industry 4.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 11.22 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.39. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.38 compared to an industry of 0.42 and SLBs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.91 compared to an industry of 2.00. SLB fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.15 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.02.