Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information organization, saw its stock exchange 573,700 shares, a greater amount compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.42M. Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) stock is trading at $48.51, up 1.41 cents or +2.99% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) is $3.41B. Gross Profit is $1.31B and the EBITDA is $-175.19M.

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) is 1.42M compared to 1.19M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Right now, Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG). Approximately 1.80% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) stock is 1.07, indicating its 7.42% to 6.74% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, ZG’s short term support levels are around $45.94, $40.55 and $36.30 on the downside. ZGs short term resistance levels are $65.59, $51.30 and $49.61 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ZG has short term rating of Bullish (0.44), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.35) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.31) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.37). ZG is trading 160.11% off its 52 week low at $18.65 and -27.55% off its 52 week high of $66.96. Performance wise, ZG stock has recently shown investors -7.93% a lower amount in a week, 47.00% a greater amount in a month and -6.13% a lower amount in the past quarter. On the flip side, Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) has shown a return of 6.06% since the beginning of the year.

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) Key Research:

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $10.369B. ZG insiders hold roughly 3.55% of the shares. On Feb-20-20 Guggenheim Downgrade ZG as Buy → Neutral, On Feb-21-20 Guggenheim Downgrade ZG as Buy → Neutral and on Mar-24-20 DA Davidson Upgrade ZG as Neutral → Buy at $60 → $39.

There are currently 186.23M shares in the float and 210.67M shares outstanding. There are 1.80% shares short in ZGs float. The industry rank for Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) is 28 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 11% .

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) Fundamental Data:

ZG last 2 years revenues have increased from $2,742,837 to $3,414,554 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.49 and a profit of 22.90% next year. The growth rate on ZG this year is 105.56 compared to an industry 3.60. ZGs next year’s growth rate is -31.53 compared to an industry 24.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 16.21 and cash per share (mrq) is 12.32. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.97 compared to an industry of 2.09 ZG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.11 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.37.