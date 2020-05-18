Owens Corning (OC), a Industrials Building Products & Equipment organization, saw its stock exchange 730,239 common shares, an inflation when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.17M. Owens Corning (OC) stock is quoted at $41.21, up 0.6 cents or +1.48% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Owens Corning (OC) is $7.09B. Gross Profit is $1.62B and the EBITDA is $1.23B.

Owens Corning (OC) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Owens Corning (OC) is 1.17M compared to 1.71M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Right now, Owens Corning (OC) has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.04. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Owens Corning (OC). Approximately 2.32% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Owens Corning (OC) stock is 1.47, indicating its 6.61% to 5.18% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, OC’s short term support levels are around $36.40, $34.98 and $32.61 on the downside. OCs short term resistance levels are $67.08, $64.23 and $60.49 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, OC has short term rating of Bullish (0.37), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.10) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.33) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.05). OC is trading 44.29% off its 52 week low at $28.56 and -40.03% off its 52 week high of $68.72. Performance wise, OC stock has recently shown investors -5.52% a lower amount in a week, 8.48% an inflation in a month and -35.43% a lower amount in the past quarter. On the flip side, Owens Corning (OC) has shown a return of -36.72% since the beginning of the year.

Owens Corning (OC) Key Data:

Owens Corning (OC) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.444B. OC insiders hold roughly 2.04% of the shares. On Apr-07-20 RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade OC as Outperform → Sector Perform at $61 → $40. On Apr-16-20 Wells Fargo Downgrade OC as Overweight → Equal Weight at $77 → $42 and on May-04-20 The Benchmark Company Reiterated OC as Buy at $75 → $51.

There are currently 105.64M shares in the float and 108.80M shares outstanding. There are 2.32% shares short in OCs float. The industry rank for Owens Corning (OC) is 221 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 13% .

Owens Corning (OC) Fundamental Research:

OC last 2 years revenues have decreased from $7,160,000 to $7,094,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Owens Corning (OC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.05 and a profit of 45.76% next year. The growth rate on OC this year is -45.59 compared to an industry -17.00. OCs next year’s growth rate is 51.01 compared to an industry 25.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 32.05 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.20. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.26 compared to an industry of 1.26 and OCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.68 compared to an industry of 7.85. OC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.47 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.02.