CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock exchange 1,043,186 shares, a pop against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.21M. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) stock is quoted at $61.09, up 5.21 cents or +9.32% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is $289.42M. Gross Profit is $110.23M and the EBITDA is $27.58M.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is 1.21M compared to 967.45k over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Right now, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has a 50-day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP). Approximately 8.33% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) stock is 2.20, indicating its 11.76% to 7.33% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, CRSP’s short term support levels are around $60.91, $58.41 and $54.77 on the downside. CRSPs short term resistance levels are $73.88, $69.66 and $64.56 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CRSP has short term rating of Bullish (0.32), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.15) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.39) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.29). CRSP is trading 89.13% off its 52 week low at $32.30 and -17.45% off its 52 week high of $74.00. Performance wise, CRSP stock has recently shown investors 13.47% a pop in a week, 23.39% a pop in a month and 9.48% a pop in the past quarter. Furthermore, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has shown a return of 0.30% since the first of the year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Key Figures:

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.728B. CRSP insiders hold roughly 20.94% of the shares. On Nov-19-19 William Blair Upgrade CRSP as Mkt Perform → Outperform, On Feb-03-20 Evercore ISI Downgrade CRSP as Outperform → In-line at $85 → $52 and on Mar-05-20 Stifel Initiated CRSP as Hold at $52.

There are currently 48.24M shares in the float and 60.85M shares outstanding. There are 8.33% shares short in CRSPs float. The industry rank for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is 13 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 5% .

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Fundamental Figures:

CRSP last 2 years revenues have decreased from $289,590 to $289,419 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.98 and a loss of -11.00% next year. The growth rate on CRSP this year is -485.47 compared to an industry 9.20. CRSPs next year’s growth rate is 15.74 compared to an industry 5.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 14.56 and cash per share (mrq) is 15.94. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.21 compared to an industry of 3.77 and CRSPs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 47.10 compared to an industry of 15.67. CRSP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -4.51 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.93.