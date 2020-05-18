Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART), a Healthcare Medical Devices organization, saw its stock exchange 1,630,235 shares, decrease against to its 10-day trading volume of 712.75k. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) stock is quoted at $46.44, down -0.85 cents or -1.80% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) is $1.51B. Gross Profit is $978.14M and the EBITDA is $357.69M.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) is 712.75k compared to 750.63k over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART). Approximately 4.43% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) stock is 1.12, indicating its 4.71% to 3.50% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, IART’s short term support levels are around $44.89 and $34.72 on the downside. IARTs short term resistance levels are $61.51, $58.92 and $55.97 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, IART has short term rating of Neutral (-0.08), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.02) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.03) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.04). IART is trading 35.75% off its 52 week low at $34.21 and -28.65% off its 52 week high of $65.09. Performance wise, IART stock has recently shown investors -11.12% decrease in a week, -2.00% decrease in a month and -21.19% decrease in the past quarter. More importantly, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) has shown a return of -20.32% since the beginning of the year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Key Data:

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.94B. IART insiders hold roughly 16.20% of the shares. On Jan-07-20 Piper Jaffray Downgrade IART as Overweight → Neutral at $59 → $58. On Jan-07-20 Piper Sandler Downgrade IART as Overweight → Neutral at $59 → $58 and on Apr-03-20 SunTrust Initiated IART as Buy at $55.

There are currently 71.10M shares in the float and 85.19M shares outstanding. There are 4.43% shares short in IARTs float. The industry rank for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) is 62 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 24% .

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Key Fundamentals:

IART last 2 years revenues have decreased from $1,517,557 to $1,512,191 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.11 and a profit of 50.54% next year. The growth rate on IART this year is -35.40 compared to an industry 2.70. IARTs next year’s growth rate is 54.24 compared to an industry 32.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 15.75 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.14. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.94 compared to an industry of 3.25 and IARTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 11.32 compared to an industry of 21.02. IART fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.77 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.07.