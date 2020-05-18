Grubhub Inc. (GRUB), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information organization, saw its stock exchange 9,286,152 common shares, an increase compared to its 10-day trading volume of 15.98M. Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) stock is quoted at $54.97, up 0.25 cents or +0.46% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) is $1.35B. Gross Profit is $521.38M and the EBITDA is $33.9M.

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) is 15.98M compared to 4.76M over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Currently, Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.90. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Grubhub Inc. (GRUB). Approximately 19.37% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) stock is 1.16, indicating its 13.89% to 8.47% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, GRUB’s short term support levels are around $52.67, $49.71 and $47.32 on the downside. GRUBs short term resistance level is $58.13 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GRUB has short term rating of Bullish (0.38), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.23) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.22) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.28). GRUB is trading 87.29% off its 52 week low at $29.35 and -31.50% off its 52 week high of $80.25. Performance wise, GRUB stock has recently shown investors 17.41% an increase in a week, 36.40% an increase in a month and 9.09% an increase in the past quarter. Furthermore, Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) has shown a return of 13.01% since the 1st of this year.

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Key Research:

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $5.055B. GRUB insiders hold roughly 0.38% of the shares. On Mar-09-20 Oppenheimer Upgrade GRUB as Underperform → Perform, On Apr-13-20 KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgrade GRUB as Sector Weight → Underweight and on Apr-27-20 Exane BNP Paribas Downgrade GRUB as Neutral → Underperform at $30.

There are currently 91.12M shares in the float and 91.79M shares outstanding. There are 19.37% shares short in GRUBs float. The industry rank for Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) is 40 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 16% .

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Fundamental Evaluation:

GRUB last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,312,151 to $1,351,361 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.18 and a profit of 185.20% next year. The growth rate on GRUB this year is -136.71 compared to an industry 10.40. GRUBs next year’s growth rate is -172.41 compared to an industry 22.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 16.10 and cash per share (mrq) is 6.52. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.42 compared to an industry of 2.49 and GRUBs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 38.34 compared to an industry of 12.84. GRUB fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.29 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.13.