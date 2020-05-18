Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P business, saw its stock trade 8,335,831 shares, a pullback against to its 10-day trading volume of 8.36M. Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) stock is trading at $11.95, up 0.29 cents or +2.49% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is $6.98B. Gross Profit is $2.23B and the EBITDA is $5.69B.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is 8.36M compared to 12.55M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. Currently, Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN). Approximately 3.97% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) stock is 3.42, indicating its 7.49% to 8.59% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, DVN’s short term support levels are around $9.90, $8.09 and $7.00 on the downside. DVNs short term resistance levels are $26.63, $25.53 and $24.91 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, DVN has short term rating of Bullish (0.46), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.10) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.12) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.08). DVN is trading 154.26% off its 52 week low at $4.70 and -62.43% off its 52 week high of $31.81. Performance wise, DVN stock has recently shown investors -5.91% a pullback in a week, 47.71% a higher demand in a month and -47.63% a pullback in the past quarter. Furthermore, Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has shown a return of -53.99% since the beginning of the year.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Key Research:

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.573B. DVN insiders hold roughly 0.59% of the shares. On Mar-16-20 Goldman Upgrade DVN as Sell → Neutral at $24 → $10. On Mar-23-20 BofA/Merrill Upgrade DVN as Neutral → Buy and on Mar-25-20 Piper Sandler Downgrade DVN as Overweight → Neutral at $6.

There are currently 370.69M shares in the float and 377.00M shares outstanding. There are 3.97% shares short in DVNs float. The industry rank for Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is 36 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 14% .

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Fundamental Data:

DVN last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $6,220,000 to $6,220,000 showing same trend. Wall Street expects Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.24 and a profit of 40.30% next year. The growth rate on DVN this year is -137.68 compared to an industry -34.20. DVNs next year’s growth rate is -13.46 compared to an industry -1.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 10.40 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.09. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.13 compared to an industry of 0.49 and DVNs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.19 compared to an industry of 1.13. DVN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.52 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.26.