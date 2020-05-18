T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), a Communication Services Telecom Services organization, saw its stock exchange 6,715,931 shares, a higher demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 4.39M. T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) stock traded at $97.32, up 2.41 cents or +2.54% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) is $45.03B. Gross Profit is $26.48B and the EBITDA is $13.29B.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) is 4.39M compared to 6.02M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Currently, T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.76. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS). Approximately 2.25% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) stock is 0.25, indicating its 2.89% to 3.12% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, TMUS’s short term support levels are around $94.76, $92.97 and $91.38 on the downside. TMUSs short term resistance levels are $101.16 and $98.52 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, TMUS has short term rating of Bullish (0.39), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.41) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.39) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.39). TMUS is trading 53.26% off its 52 week low at $63.50 and -3.98% off its 52 week high of $101.35. Performance wise, TMUS stock has recently shown investors -1.22% a reduction in a week, 7.81% a higher demand in a month and 0.87% a higher demand in the past quarter. On the flip side, T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) has shown a return of 24.10% since the first of the year.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Key Evaluation:

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $120.264B. TMUS insiders hold roughly 44.09% of the shares. On Mar-23-20 BofA/Merrill Initiated TMUS as Buy at $110. On Apr-17-20 Goldman Resumed TMUS as Buy at $123 and on Apr-17-20 Morgan Stanley Resumed TMUS as Overweight at $107.

There are currently 692.24M shares in the float and 858.15M shares outstanding. There are 2.25% shares short in TMUSs float. The industry rank for T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) is 40 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 16% .

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Fundamentals Statistics:

TMUS last 2 years revenues have increased from $44,998,000 to $45,031,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.20 and a profit of 29.35% next year. The growth rate on TMUS this year is -29.35 compared to an industry -3.50. TMUSs next year’s growth rate is -24.30 compared to an industry 7.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 33.77 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.92. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.88 compared to an industry of 1.16 and TMUSs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 8.27 compared to an industry of 4.92. TMUS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.84 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.37.