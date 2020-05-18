EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P organization, saw its stock trade 4,005,214 common shares, decrease when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 5.59M. EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) stock is quoted at $47.68, up 0.12 cents or +0.25% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is $17.74B. Gross Profit is $9.12B and the EBITDA is $8.65B.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is 5.59M compared to 7.7M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. Currently, EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG). Approximately 2.01% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) stock is 1.95, indicating its 4.67% to 6.14% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, EOG’s short term support levels are around $47.26, $39.93 and $35.66 on the downside. EOGs short term resistance levels are $89.29, $82.18 and $77.77 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, EOG has short term rating of Bullish (0.41), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.00) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.08) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.11). EOG is trading 76.59% off its 52 week low at $27.00 and -50.46% off its 52 week high of $96.25. Performance wise, EOG stock has recently shown investors -7.33% decrease in a week, 30.56% a spike in a month and -36.36% decrease in the past quarter. More importantly, EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) has shown a return of -43.08% since the 1st of this year.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Key Data:

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $27.752B. EOG insiders hold roughly 0.34% of the shares. On Mar-23-20 BofA/Merrill Upgrade EOG as Neutral → Buy, On Mar-25-20 Piper Sandler Downgrade EOG as Overweight → Neutral at $113 → $39 and on Mar-31-20 Stifel Upgrade EOG as Hold → Buy at $49 → $73.

There are currently 580.09M shares in the float and 578.46M shares outstanding. There are 2.01% shares short in EOGs float. The industry rank for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is 36 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 14% .

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Fundamental Data:

EOG last 2 years revenues have increased from $17,122,002 to $17,783,131 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.06 and a profit of 409.01% next year. The growth rate on EOG this year is -96.99 compared to an industry -34.20. EOGs next year’s growth rate is 86.67 compared to an industry -1.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 37.12 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.01. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.29 compared to an industry of 0.49 and EOGs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.18 compared to an industry of 1.13. EOG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.15 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.09.