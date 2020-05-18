JD.com, Inc. (JD), a Consumer Cyclical Internet Retail organization, saw its stock trade 40,414,533 common shares, a surge when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 21.92M. JD.com, Inc. (JD) stock is changing hands at $50.85, up 1.89 cents or +3.86% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Gross Profit is $47.45B..

JD.com, Inc. (JD) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of JD.com, Inc. (JD) is 21.92M compared to 18.74M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing, JD.com, Inc. (JD) has a 50-day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of JD.com, Inc. (JD). Approximately 2.74% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of JD.com, Inc. (JD) stock is 0.85, indicating its 4.22% to 3.98% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, JD’s short term support levels are around $49.00, $47.73 and $46.04 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, JD has short term rating of Bullish (0.35), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.40) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.75) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.50). JD is trading 99.57% off its 52 week low at $25.48 and -0.31% off its 52 week high of $51.01. Performance wise, JD stock has recently shown investors 8.70% a surge in a week, 7.05% a surge in a month and 21.16% a surge in the past quarter. On the flip side, JD.com, Inc. (JD) has shown a return of 44.34% since the start of the year.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) Key Details:

JD.com, Inc. (JD) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $74.679B. JD insiders hold roughly 7.60% of the shares. On Mar-17-20 Bernstein Upgrade JD as Mkt Perform → Outperform at $41 → $52. On Apr-15-20 Morgan Stanley Upgrade JD as Equal-Weight → Overweight and on May-13-20 Mizuho Upgrade JD as Neutral → Buy at $37 → $58.

There are currently 1.16B shares in the float and 1.46B shares outstanding. There are 2.74% shares short in JDs float. The industry rank for JD.com, Inc. (JD) is 57 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 22% .

JD.com, Inc. (JD) Fundamentals Statistics:

JD last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $576,888,484 to $576,888,484 showing same trend. Wall Street expects JD.com, Inc. (JD) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.31 and a profit of 57.08% next year. The growth rate on JD this year is -20.19 compared to an industry 1.60. JDs next year’s growth rate is 106.02 compared to an industry 21.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 7.89 and cash per share (mrq) is 6.14. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 6.10 compared to an industry of 5.00 and JDs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 40.09 compared to an industry of 22.72. JD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.83 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.17.