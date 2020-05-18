Hess Corporation (HES), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P organization, saw its stock exchange 2,604,936 shares, a higher demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 2.47M. Hess Corporation (HES) stock is trading at $44.07, up 1.3 cents or +3.04% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Hess Corporation (HES) is $6.09B. Gross Profit is $4.58B and the EBITDA is $204M.

Hess Corporation (HES) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Hess Corporation (HES) is 2.47M compared to 4.49M over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Right now, Hess Corporation (HES) has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Hess Corporation (HES). Approximately 6.15% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Hess Corporation (HES) stock is 2.31, indicating its 7.20% to 7.39% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, HES’s short term support levels are around $42.97, $39.28 and $36.55 on the downside. HESs short term resistance levels are $70.37, $67.25 and $64.72 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, HES has short term rating of Neutral (0.15), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.10) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.01) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.08). HES is trading 69.11% off its 52 week low at $26.06 and -40.53% off its 52 week high of $74.11. Performance wise, HES stock has recently shown investors -9.10% a slope in a week, 35.43% a higher demand in a month and -26.96% a slope in the past quarter. Furthermore, Hess Corporation (HES) has shown a return of -34.04% since the 1st of this year.

Hess Corporation (HES) Key Evaluation:

Hess Corporation (HES) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $13.536B. HES insiders hold roughly 11.14% of the shares. On Mar-16-20 BMO Capital Markets Upgrade HES as Market Perform → Outperform at $70 → $47. On Mar-16-20 Goldman Upgrade HES as Neutral → Buy and on Mar-20-20 Stephens Upgrade HES as Equal-Weight → Overweight at $76 → $57.

There are currently 272.35M shares in the float and 304.00M shares outstanding. There are 6.15% shares short in HESs float. The industry rank for Hess Corporation (HES) is 139 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 45% .

Hess Corporation (HES) Key Fundamentals:

HES last 2 years revenues have decreased from $6,495,000 to $6,277,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Hess Corporation (HES) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.87 and a loss of -27.70% next year. The growth rate on HES this year is 167.37 compared to an industry -14.90. HESs next year’s growth rate is 59.84 compared to an industry 12.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 23.68 and cash per share (mrq) is 6.98. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.66 compared to an industry of 0.70 and HESs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 7.29 compared to an industry of 2.98. HES fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.54 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.95.