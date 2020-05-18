Aptiv PLC (APTV), a Consumer Cyclical Auto Parts organization, saw its stock exchange 1,225,412 common shares, an inflation against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.41M. Aptiv PLC (APTV) stock is quoted at $64.07, up 0.92 cents or +1.46% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Aptiv PLC (APTV) is $14.01B. Gross Profit is $2.65B and the EBITDA is $2.01B.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Aptiv PLC (APTV) is 1.41M compared to 2.41M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Right now, Aptiv PLC (APTV) has a 50-day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $79.19. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Aptiv PLC (APTV). Approximately 1.68% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Aptiv PLC (APTV) stock is 2.27, indicating its 6.45% to 5.06% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, APTV’s short term support levels are around $55.62, $43.29 and $33.23 on the downside. APTVs short term resistance levels are $98.93, $93.97 and $87.97 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, APTV has short term rating of Neutral (0.11), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.25) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.10) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.09). APTV is trading 119.27% off its 52 week low at $29.22 and -35.31% off its 52 week high of $99.04. Performance wise, APTV stock has recently shown investors -5.99% a lower amount in a week, 7.93% an inflation in a month and -27.46% a lower amount in the past quarter. On the flip side, Aptiv PLC (APTV) has shown a return of -32.54% since the start of the year.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Key Research:

Aptiv PLC (APTV) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $16.33B. APTV insiders hold roughly 0.46% of the shares. On Apr-02-20 Citigroup Resumed APTV as Buy at $102 → $67. On Apr-15-20 Goldman Initiated APTV as Buy at $70 and on Apr-21-20 Guggenheim Downgrade APTV as Buy → Neutral.

There are currently 253.61M shares in the float and 255.51M shares outstanding. There are 1.68% shares short in APTVs float. The industry rank for Aptiv PLC (APTV) is 64 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 25% .

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Fundamental Figures:

APTV last 2 years revenues have decreased from $14,357,000 to $14,008,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Aptiv PLC (APTV) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -1.02 and a profit of 174.47% next year. The growth rate on APTV this year is -76.25 compared to an industry 7.20. APTVs next year’s growth rate is 245.61 compared to an industry 24.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 19.46 and cash per share (mrq) is 8.04. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.17 compared to an industry of 2.38 and APTVs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 8.35 compared to an industry of 11.13. APTV fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.14 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -1.25.