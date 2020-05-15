Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR), a Real Estate REIT—Diversified business, saw its stock exchange 634,843 shares, a pop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 150.53k. Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) stock is trading at $5.80, up 0.17 cents or +3.02% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) is $116.17M. Gross Profit is $62.31M and the EBITDA is $52.72M.

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) is 150.53k compared to 80.45k over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR). Approximately 2.02% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) stock is indicating its 11.75% to 9.26% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, CLPR’s short term support levels are around $5.38 and $4.51 on the downside. CLPRs short term resistance levels are $11.39, $10.72 and $10.46 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CLPR has short term rating of Neutral (0.23), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.06) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.42) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.04). CLPR is trading 34.26% off its 52 week low at $4.32 and -56.23% off its 52 week high of $13.25. Performance wise, CLPR stock has recently shown investors 7.41% a pop in a week, 19.10% a pop in a month and -48.99% a reduction in the past quarter. Furthermore, Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) has shown a return of -45.28% since the start of the year.

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) Key Research:

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $103.325M. CLPR insiders hold roughly 16.11% of the shares.

There are currently 14.95M shares in the float and 17.33M shares outstanding. There are 2.02% shares short in CLPRs float. The industry rank for Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) is 70 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 28% .

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) Fundamental Details:

CLPR last 2 years revenues have increased from $116,165 to $119,399 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.01 The growth rate on CLPR this year is 14.00 compared to an industry -5.70. CLPRs next year’s growth rate is 26.32 compared to an industry 6.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.21 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.45. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.73 compared to an industry of 1.17 and CLPRs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 5.29 compared to an industry of 9.68. CLPR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.57 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.14.