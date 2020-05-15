PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic business, saw its stock exchange 33,530 shares, an increase when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 17.81k. PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) stock traded at $2.8400, up 0.04 cents or +1.43% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) is $565.46k. Gross Profit is $565.46k and the EBITDA is $-14.04M.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) is 17.81k compared to 11.03k over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. At the time of writing, PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) has a 50-day moving average of $2.5765 and a 200-day moving average of $4.1706. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP). Approximately 1.56% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) stock is 4.22, indicating its 14.39% to 9.73% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, PLXP’s short term support levels are around $2.71, $2.33 and $1.99 on the downside. PLXPs short term resistance levels are $5.90, $5.16 and $4.88 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PLXP has short term rating of Neutral (0.20), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.12) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.46) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.04). PLXP is trading 57.78% off its 52 week low at $1.80 and -61.67% off its 52 week high of $7.41. Performance wise, PLXP stock has recently shown investors 5.19% an increase in a week, 4.80% an increase in a month and -47.50% a drop in the past quarter. More importantly, PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) has shown a return of -35.01% since the 1st of this year.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) Key Details:

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $26.004M. PLXP insiders hold roughly 2.30% of the shares. On Jan-14-19 Raymond James Downgrade PLXP as Outperform → Mkt Perform and on Apr-12-19 Janney Resumed PLXP as Buy.

There are currently 8.95M shares in the float and 9.05M shares outstanding. There are 1.56% shares short in PLXPs float. The industry rank for PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) is 16 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 6% .

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) Fundamental Data:

PLXP last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $565.464 to $565.464 showing same trend. Wall Street expects PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.40 and a profit of 44.60% next year. The growth rate on PLXP this year is -59.11 compared to an industry 13.80. PLXPs next year’s growth rate is -44.59 compared to an industry 13.30. The book value per share (mrq) is -1.33 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.55. PLXP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.57 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.40.