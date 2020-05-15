J.Jill, Inc. (JILL), a Consumer Cyclical Apparel Retail organization, saw its stock trade 775,706 shares, decrease when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.58M. J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) stock is quoted at $0.4501, down -0.0307 cents or -6.39% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) is $691.35M. Gross Profit is $428.58M and the EBITDA is $61.17M.

J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) is 1.58M compared to 556.82k over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) has a 50-day moving average of $0.4327 and a 200-day moving average of $1.0230. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of J.Jill, Inc. (JILL). Approximately 26.86% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) stock is indicating its 16.79% to 16.46% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, JILL’s short term support level is around $0.42 on the downside. JILLs short term resistance levels are $1.75, $1.66 and $1.55 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, JILL has short term rating of Neutral (0.09), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.24) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.14) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.10). JILL is trading 45.19% off its 52 week low at $0.31 and -90.98% off its 52 week high of $4.99. Performance wise, JILL stock has recently shown investors 4.24% a rise in a week, 18.39% a rise in a month and -59.08% decrease in the past quarter. Furthermore, J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) has shown a return of -60.17% since the beginning of the year.

J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) Key Data:

J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $19.934M. JILL insiders hold roughly 7.14% of the shares. On May-31-19 BofA/Merrill Downgrade JILL as Buy → Neutral, On May-31-19 Deutsche Bank Downgrade JILL as Buy → Hold and on Dec-06-19 Jefferies Downgrade JILL as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 14.52M shares in the float and 46.25M shares outstanding. There are 26.86% shares short in JILLs float. The industry rank for J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) is 194 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 23% .

J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) Fundamental Research:

JILL last 2 years revenues have increased from $691,345 to $702,204 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.12 and a profit of 63.60% next year. The growth rate on JILL this year is -300.00 compared to an industry -28.60. JILLs next year’s growth rate is -66.67 compared to an industry 26.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.74 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.37. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.28 compared to an industry of 0.91 and JILLs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.30 compared to an industry of 3.61. JILL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.12 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.12.