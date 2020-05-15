CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock trade 4,156,402 shares, an inflation against to its 10-day trading volume of 16.01M. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) stock is changing hands at $3.9300, down -0.32 cents or -7.53% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Gross Profit is $-64.58M and the EBITDA is $-102.5M.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) is 16.01M compared to 3.33M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. Right now, CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) has a 50-day moving average of $1.7949 and a 200-day moving average of $2.2567. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY). Approximately 12.54% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) stock is 1.10, indicating its 15.79% to 9.84% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, CBAY’s short term support levels are around $3.41, $2.62 and $1.72 on the downside. CBAYs short term resistance level is $5.55 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CBAY has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.51), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.58) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.33) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.47). CBAY is trading 224.79% off its 52 week low at $1.21 and -70.50% off its 52 week high of $13.32. Performance wise, CBAY stock has recently shown investors 119.55% an inflation in a week, 135.33% an inflation in a month and 162.00% an inflation in the past quarter. More importantly, CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) has shown a return of 100.51% since the beginning of the year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) Key Research:

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $270.708M. CBAY insiders hold roughly 0.62% of the shares. On May-12-20 ROTH Capital Upgrade CBAY as Neutral → Buy at $15. On May-12-20 Stifel Upgrade CBAY as Hold → Buy at $4 → $8 and on May-12-20 SVB Leerink Upgrade CBAY as Mkt Perform → Outperform at $6.

There are currently 64.64M shares in the float and 69.27M shares outstanding. There are 12.54% shares short in CBAYs float. The industry rank for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) is 15 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 6% .

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) Fundamental Evaluation:

CBAY last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $0 to $0 showing same trend. Wall Street expects CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.30 and a profit of 24.30% next year. The growth rate on CBAY this year is -24.66 compared to an industry -0.60. CBAYs next year’s growth rate is -15.45 compared to an industry 13.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 2.71 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.76. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.67 compared to an industry of 2.41 CBAY fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.10 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.28.