Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE), a Healthcare Medical Instruments & Supplies business, saw its stock exchange 117,744 common shares, a slope against to its 10-day trading volume of 271.71k. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) stock is trading at $11.47, up 0.03 cents or +0.22% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. and the EBITDA is $-46.79M.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) is 271.71k compared to 155.9k over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. At the time of writing, Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE). Approximately 23.10% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) stock is 2.28, indicating its 17.10% to 14.03% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, PLSE’s short term support levels are around $10.34, $9.62 and $8.98 on the downside. PLSEs short term resistance levels are $15.44, $14.59 and $13.79 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PLSE has short term rating of Neutral (0.16), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.19) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.47) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.27). PLSE is trading 124.36% off its 52 week low at $5.11 and -34.30% off its 52 week high of $17.45. Performance wise, PLSE stock has recently shown investors 27.53% an inflation in a week, 73.45% an inflation in a month and -5.87% a slope in the past quarter. Furthermore, Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) has shown a return of -14.50% since the start of the year.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) Key Evaluation:

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $239.268M. PLSE insiders hold roughly 45.81% of the shares. On Feb-25-19 H.C. Wainwright Initiated PLSE as Buy at $27. On Feb-14-20 H.C. Wainwright Downgrade PLSE as Buy → Neutral at $26 → $6 and on May-12-20 H.C. Wainwright Upgrade PLSE as Neutral → Buy at $6 → $16.

There are currently 11.31M shares in the float and 17.02M shares outstanding. There are 23.10% shares short in PLSEs float. The industry rank for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) is 46 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 18% .

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) Fundamental Details:

PLSE last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $0 to $0 showing same trend. Wall Street expects Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.47 and a profit of 12.50% next year. The growth rate on PLSE this year is -15.04 compared to an industry 6.50. PLSEs next year’s growth rate is -12.50 compared to an industry 30.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.48 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.49. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 7.74 compared to an industry of 3.25 PLSE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.92 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.48.