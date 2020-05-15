Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN), a Industrials Specialty Industrial Machinery business, saw its stock exchange 275,958 common shares, a lower demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 400.71k. Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) stock traded at $1.9400, down -0.2 cents or -9.35% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) is $185.19M. Gross Profit is $15.42M and the EBITDA is $8.04M.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) is 400.71k compared to 279.63k over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) has a 50-day moving average of $1.5160 and a 200-day moving average of $1.6204. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN). Approximately 0.03% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) stock is 1.44, indicating its 12.65% to 11.77% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, BWEN’s short term support levels are around $1.91, $1.84 and $1.78 on the downside. BWENs short term resistance levels are $2.35 and $2.17 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BWEN has short term rating of Bullish (0.28), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.38) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.18) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.28). BWEN is trading 73.21% off its 52 week low at $1.12 and -25.10% off its 52 week high of $2.59. Performance wise, BWEN stock has recently shown investors 19.75% a rise in a week, 29.33% a rise in a month and -1.52% a lower demand in the past quarter. On the flip side, Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) has shown a return of 16.87% since the 1st of this year.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Key Evaluation:

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $32.282M. BWEN insiders hold roughly 15.12% of the shares. On Mar-09-10 JP Morgan Initiated BWEN as Overweight at $6.50 and on Jun-30-17 ROTH Capital Initiated BWEN as Buy at $6.

There are currently 14.26M shares in the float and 15.88M shares outstanding. There are 0.03% shares short in BWENs float. The industry rank for Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) is 220 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 13% .

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Fundamental Data:

BWEN last 2 years revenues have increased from $178,220 to $185,194 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.06 and a loss of -29.41% next year. The growth rate on BWEN this year is -173.91 compared to an industry -22.80. BWENs next year’s growth rate is -29.41 compared to an industry 16.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 2.53 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.17. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.85 compared to an industry of 1.87 and BWENs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 9.38 compared to an industry of 8.00. BWEN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.17 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.06.