Akorn, Inc. (AKRX), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic organization, saw its stock trade 10,136,858 common shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 20.08M. Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) stock is trading at $0.2712, down -0.016 cents or -5.57% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) is $682.43M. Gross Profit is $252.71M and the EBITDA is $9.57M.

Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) is 20.08M compared to 10.59M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. At the time of writing, Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) has a 50-day moving average of $0.2983 and a 200-day moving average of $1.7607. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Akorn, Inc. (AKRX). Approximately 6.52% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) stock is 1.11, indicating its 16.00% to 24.16% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, AKRX’s short term support level is around $-0.06 on the downside. AKRXs short term resistance levels are $4.01, $1.78 and $1.33 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AKRX has short term rating of Neutral (-0.02), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.30) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.40) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.24). AKRX is trading 54.97% off its 52 week low at $0.17 and -95.03% off its 52 week high of $5.46. Performance wise, AKRX stock has recently shown investors 21.18% a rise in a week, 49.67% a rise in a month and -79.14% a lower demand in the past quarter. More importantly, Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) has shown a return of -81.92% since the beginning of the year.

Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Key Figures:

Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $36.111M. AKRX insiders hold roughly 8.14% of the shares. On Jul-25-18 RBC Capital Mkts Reiterated AKRX as Sector Perform at $25 → $27. On Oct-17-18 Piper Jaffray Upgrade AKRX as Neutral → Overweight and on Mar-20-19 SunTrust Initiated AKRX as Hold.

There are currently 118.56M shares in the float and 119.68M shares outstanding. There are 6.52% shares short in AKRXs float. The industry rank for Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) is 15 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 6% .

Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Fundamental Figures:

AKRX last 2 years revenues have decreased from $682,429 to $673,558 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.09 and a profit of 416.70% next year. The growth rate on AKRX this year is 5.88 compared to an industry -0.60. AKRXs next year’s growth rate is -177.78 compared to an industry 13.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.86 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.21. and AKRXs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.61 compared to an industry of 4.08. AKRX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.18 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.06.