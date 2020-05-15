Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock trade 699,379 common shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 5.69M. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) stock traded at $16.28, up 0.21 cents or +1.31% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) is $2.32M. Gross Profit is $231k and the EBITDA is $-84.78M.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) is 5.69M compared to 864.22k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. At the time of writing, Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX). Approximately – of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) stock is 0.74, indicating its 25.08% to 11.85% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, PTGX’s short term support levels are around $14.85, $10.34 and $9.14 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, PTGX has short term rating of Bullish (0.35), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.48) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.06) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.30). PTGX is trading 264.21% off its 52 week low at $4.47 and -6.06% off its 52 week high of $17.33. Performance wise, PTGX stock has recently shown investors 110.61% a pop in a week, 138.71% a pop in a month and 89.52% a pop in the past quarter. Furthermore, Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) has shown a return of 130.92% since the 1st of this year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) Key Research:

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $466.707M. PTGX insiders hold roughly 3.16% of the shares. On Dec-06-18 Nomura Initiated PTGX as Buy at $13. On May-09-19 Stifel Upgrade PTGX as Hold → Buy at $11 → $17 and on Jul-08-19 H.C. Wainwright Initiated PTGX as Buy at $23.

There are currently – shares in the float and 14.94M shares outstanding. There are – shares short in PTGXs float. The industry rank for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) is 11 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 4% .

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) Fundamental Details:

PTGX last 2 years revenues have decreased from $231 to $2,318 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.71 and a profit of 18.40% next year. The growth rate on PTGX this year is -9.40 compared to an industry 8.40. PTGXs next year’s growth rate is -32.59 compared to an industry 5.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 2.26 and cash per share (mrq) is 7.86. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 7.04 compared to an industry of 3.77 PTGX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.70 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.69.