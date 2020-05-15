MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI), a Financial Services Credit Services organization, saw its stock trade 1,130,243 shares, a drop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.26M. MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) stock is quoted at $1.6000, up 0.0 cents or 0.00% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) is $1.26B. Gross Profit is $622.9M and the EBITDA is $164.9M.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) is 2.26M compared to 1.77M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. Right now, MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) has a 50-day moving average of $1.4377 and a 200-day moving average of $2.2047. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI). Approximately 8.69% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) stock is 2.44, indicating its 13.33% to 10.99% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, MGI’s short term support levels are around $1.52, $1.35 and $1.24 on the downside. MGIs short term resistance levels are $3.16, $3.04 and $2.86 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MGI has short term rating of Bullish (0.31), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.02) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.19) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.03). MGI is trading 39.13% off its 52 week low at $1.15 and -76.12% off its 52 week high of $6.70. Performance wise, MGI stock has recently shown investors 1.27% a higher demand in a week, 15.94% a higher demand in a month and -34.69% a drop in the past quarter. More importantly, MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) has shown a return of -23.81% since the start of the year.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) Key Data:

MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $101.616M. MGI insiders hold roughly 12.47% of the shares. On Nov-09-18 Evercore ISI Downgrade MGI as In-line → Underperform, On Apr-03-19 Northland Capital Upgrade MGI as Market Perform → Outperform at $5.50 and on Mar-24-20 Northland Capital Downgrade MGI as Outperform → Market Perform at $3.50 → $1.

There are currently 55.36M shares in the float and 61.85M shares outstanding. There are 8.69% shares short in MGIs float. The industry rank for MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) is 168 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 34% .

MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) Key Fundamentals:

MGI last 2 years revenues have decreased from $1,285,100 to $1,260,600 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.12 and a profit of 76.20% next year. The growth rate on MGI this year is -966.67 compared to an industry -16.90. MGIs next year’s growth rate is -53.85 compared to an industry 14.90. The book value per share (mrq) is -5.83 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.12. and MGIs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.81 compared to an industry of 6.40. MGI fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.26 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.11.