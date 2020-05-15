Sientra, Inc. (SIEN), a Healthcare Medical Devices corporation, saw its stock trade 2,919,573 common shares, a lower demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.1M. Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) stock traded at $2.7850, up 0.215 cents or +8.37% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) is $83.7M. Gross Profit is $50.69M and the EBITDA is $-82.64M.

Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) is 3.1M compared to 1.66M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing, Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) has a 50-day moving average of $2.0674 and a 200-day moving average of $5.4651. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Sientra, Inc. (SIEN). Approximately 5.10% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) stock is 1.23, indicating its 22.20% to 18.11% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, SIEN’s short term support levels are around $2.41, $1.64 and $0.97 on the downside. SIENs short term resistance levels are $9.34, $8.76 and $8.13 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SIEN has short term rating of Bullish (0.42), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.15) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.12) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.15). SIEN is trading 178.50% off its 52 week low at $1.00 and -71.32% off its 52 week high of $9.71. Performance wise, SIEN stock has recently shown investors 27.75% a surge in a week, 59.14% a surge in a month and -54.72% a lower demand in the past quarter. More importantly, Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) has shown a return of -68.85% since the 1st of this year.

Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) Key Data:

Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $139.343M. SIEN insiders hold roughly 3.64% of the shares. On Aug-09-19 Maxim Group Reiterated SIEN as Buy at $16 → $12. On Nov-05-19 William Blair Upgrade SIEN as Mkt Perform → Outperform and on Mar-12-20 Maxim Group Reiterated SIEN as Buy at $12 → $8.

There are currently 48.25M shares in the float and 49.60M shares outstanding. There are 5.10% shares short in SIENs float. The industry rank for Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) is 46 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 18% .

Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) Fundamental Details:

SIEN last 2 years revenues have decreased from $83,699 to $83,079 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.49 and a profit of 22.80% next year. The growth rate on SIEN this year is -36.12 compared to an industry 6.50. SIENs next year’s growth rate is -26.79 compared to an industry 30.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.65 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.77. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.34 compared to an industry of 3.25 SIEN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.68 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.47.