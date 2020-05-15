Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock trade 8,204,024 common shares, a lower amount compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.8M. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) stock is trading at $0.6260, up 0.142 cents or +29.34% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) is $14.69M. Gross Profit is $-1.81M and the EBITDA is $-10.58M.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) is 3.8M compared to 829.59k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Right now, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) has a 50-day moving average of $0.3483 and a 200-day moving average of $0.3716. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT). Approximately 0.45% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) stock is 1.80, indicating its 20.47% to 14.76% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, CNAT’s short term support levels are around $0.55, $0.52 and $0.50 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, CNAT has short term rating of Bullish (0.34), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.33) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.45) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.38). CNAT is trading 171.82% off its 52 week low at $0.23 and -41.50% off its 52 week high of $1.07. Performance wise, CNAT stock has recently shown investors 36.86% a spike in a week, 98.73% a spike in a month and 42.27% a spike in the past quarter. On the flip side, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) has shown a return of 56.50% since the start of the year.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) Key Evaluation:

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $20.765M. CNAT insiders hold roughly 2.80% of the shares. On Nov-02-17 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated CNAT as Buy at $18 → $17. On Feb-08-18 ROTH Capital Initiated CNAT as Buy at $20 and on Dec-06-18 Stifel Downgrade CNAT as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 32.24M shares in the float and 38.00M shares outstanding. There are 0.45% shares short in CNATs float. The industry rank for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) is 49 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 19% .

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) Fundamental Figures:

CNAT last 2 years revenues have decreased from $21,717 to $14,693 showing a downtrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.53 and cash per share (mrq) is -.